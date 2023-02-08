PHOTO: Credits: Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray is joined in the booth by President Reagan during a surprise visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sept.…
PHOTO: Credits: Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray is joined in the booth by President Reagan during a surprise visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sept. 30, 1988. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the death of Harry Caray, Ramsay Lewis’ breakout hit, the disappearance of Helen Brach, and more.