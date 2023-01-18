Harry Caray, center right, poses with Chicago Cub’s outfielder Sammy Sosa, left, first baseman Mark Grace, center left, and catcher Rick Wilkins, right,…
Harry Caray, center right, poses with Chicago Cub’s outfielder Sammy Sosa, left, first baseman Mark Grace, center left, and catcher Rick Wilkins, right, at the opening ceremonies of the Ninth Annual Cubs Fan Convention, Friday, Feb. 11, 1994 in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs unveiled their new road uniforms for the 1994 season at the convention and also paid tribute to Caray as he begins his 50th year as a major league broadcaster. (AP Photo/John Swart)
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Michael Jordan’s first TV commercial, Cody Parkey’s missed field goal, Prohibition in Chicago, and more.