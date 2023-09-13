Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the premiere of Bozo on WGN TV, Vince Vaughn’s big break, Eddie Vedder’s song for the Cubs, and more.
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the premiere of Bozo on WGN TV, Vince Vaughn’s big break, Eddie Vedder’s song for the Cubs, and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now