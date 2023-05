Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include George H. W. Bush’s visit to Chicago, The Bob Newhart Show, and the founding of Affy Tapple. Anna also mentions a PBS special that focuses on the mental health crisis in young people.

