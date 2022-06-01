Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Mickey Mouse’s debut, the grand opening of Marriott’s Great America, the man who scaled up the Sears Tower, and Chicago’s first Blues Festival.
This Week in Chicago History: Blues Festival, Great America, and Mickey Mouse
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)