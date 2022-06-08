Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Cubs being sold to the Tribune, the Blackhawks winning the Stanley Cup after a 49-year drought, the Bulls winning their first NBA Championship, and our very own Bob Sirott’s radio debut.
This Week in Chicago History: Blackhawks, Bulls, and Bob Sirott
by: Andrew Harris
Bob Sirott
