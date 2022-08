Wendy Snyder and Dave Eanet with Kyle Tuckey and Dave Breen for the 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby. Photo courtesy of Hayley Boyd.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete and 2022 Duck Ambassador Kyle Tuckey and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois Dave Breen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby. They also discussed who the donations benefit and the history of the derby.

To donate to the Chicago Ducky Derby, click here.