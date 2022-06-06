Certified Consulting Hypnotist Shawn Mossell joined Bob Sirott in studio. Shawn discussed the importance of taking care of yourself an hour to an hour and a half before sleeping as well as the first seventeen seconds after waking. He stressed that these were crucial points to address in order to reduce anxiety while sleeping and having a good day afterwards. Later, Shawn talked about the book ‘Peace is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life,’ by monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

