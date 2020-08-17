Certified Consulting Hypnotist critiques Bob’s moment of Zen

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – MAY 04: A lady practices yoga on the summit of Mt Eden as the sun struggles to shine through a blanket of fog over Auckland City on May 4, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. The morning fog disrupted flights and ferry services in the city. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Bob Sirott returned to WGN Radio at the beginning of 2020. A few months later, COVID-19 was spreading like wildfire and Illinois put a stay-at-home order in place. It felt as though time was standing still, and Bob decided to help listeners with something he called the “Moment of Zen”. He carved out a few minutes in each show to play a some calming music in an effort to help society from, well, losing it. Shawn Mossell is certified consulting hypnotist, who runs a Improved Living Institute in Wilmette. He joined Bob to critique the “Moment of Zen” and provided tips on how to make it better.