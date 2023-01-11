File – In this May 3, 2020 photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss how the judicial system could hold a young child accountable for a crime, the prank call made by the Highland Park shooter, and possible outcomes from a Georgia grand jury on a Donald Trump case. She also talks about what the Illinois Supreme Court could do about the no-cash bail and if the McDonald’s CEO could face criminal charges.