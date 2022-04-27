Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty answers if some people can be immune from COIVD with out infection and talks about the reports of hepatitis developing in children.
Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
