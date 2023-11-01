Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty talks about the benefits of indoor air systems on decreasing the chances of spreading airborne sickness. She also discusses why flu season might not be bad this year and whether or not Paxlovid can curb the chance of getting long COVID.

