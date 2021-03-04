David Hochberg: Can homeowners refinance after forbearance?

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the latest news in mortgage and real estate. David shares the advice he’s giving clients on several situations including: should a homeowner refinance their mortgage if they plan on moving in the next 12 to 36 months? Is using a home’s equity to payoff debt a good idea? And Can a homeowner refinance after forbearance? Davis has answers. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
