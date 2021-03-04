David Hochberg: Can homeowners refinance after forbearance?

MIAMI, FL – MAY 27: A “For Sale” sign sits in front of a new home May 27, 2004 in Miami, Florida. According to the Commerce Department new home sales in the United States suffered their largest monthly drop in 10 years in April as rising mortgage rates cooled the housing market from the previous month. New home sales fell 11.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.093 million units from an upwardly revised record high of 1.239 million in March. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the latest news in mortgage and real estate. David shares the advice he’s giving clients on several situations including: should a homeowner refinance their mortgage if they plan on moving in the next 12 to 36 months? Is using a home’s equity to payoff debt a good idea? And Can a homeowner refinance after forbearance? Davis has answers. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.