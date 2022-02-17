Buying a house isn’t the same as it used to be

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to discuss the current house buying trends and adjustable rate mortgages. They also talked about how inflation and interest rates are affecting the housing market, and recapped the “Vest-A-Thon“. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular