Buying a house isn’t the same as it used to be

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to discuss the current house buying trends and adjustable rate mortgages. They also talked about how inflation and interest rates are affecting the housing market, and recapped the “Vest-A-Thon“. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
