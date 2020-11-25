Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor shares go-to Thanksgiving tips

Butterball has been offering help to first-time Thanksgiving chefs for nearly four decades. Bob Sirott called 1-800-BUTTERBALL to prove just how helpful their staff can be.
Afterwards, Bob spoke with Carol Miller, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Supervisor, about some of the go-to Thanksgiving tips, what the holiday looks like for her this year, and more.
Butterball experts are available to answer questions by phone, online chat and email. Let’s talk turkey! Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.