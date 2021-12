Blues legend Buddy Guy performs at his club, Buddy Guy’s Legends at 700 S. Wabash Ave., in Chicago. (Nuccio Dinuzzo / Chicago Tribune)

Blues legend Buddy Guy joins Bob Sirott this morning to talk about his new shows coming in January to his venue, Buddy Guy’s Legends.

The Buddy shows will take place Thursday through Sunday every week in January, starting Thursday, January 6 through Sunday, January 30, for a total of 16 shows throughout the month. Tickets and more information can be found here!