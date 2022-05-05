Paul Sullivan, the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap the two-game series between the Cubs and White Sox. He also talked about how both teams are dealing worth the worst stretch of weather-impacted games he has ever seen.
Breaking down the first month of the season for both of Chicago’s baseball teams
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
