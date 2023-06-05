Amber Eck, Braveheart’s Veteran Services Director, talks to Wendy Snyder, in for Bob Sirott, about what her organization does to call attention to veteran suicide awareness. They provide horse riding sessions and counseling for U.S. war veterans. For more information, go to BraveHeartsRiding.org and you can reach out at 815 943 8226 or email them at veterans@braveheartsriding.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction