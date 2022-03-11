Bob Sirott’s Dumpster of Memories: The McCartney’s

English singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and producer Paul McCartney and his wife, American musician, photographer, and animal rights activist Linda McCartney (1941 – 1998) performs with the Wings during their ‘Wings Over the World tour’ at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 18th October 1976. (Photo by Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Many celebrities are using social media to share their thoughts on Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, including Paul McCartney. The legendary musician was also made headlines when dates and locations for his upcoming tour were announced. Unfortunately, Chicago is not one of the stops McCartney will make this summer. One of the many times he did perform in Chicago, was back in 1976 during the Wings Over America tour. Bob Sirott dusted off some old tapes, where he spoke with Paul, and the late McCartney. Listen to the highlights below.

