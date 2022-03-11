Bob Sirott’s Dumpster of Memories: The McCartney’s

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world must not lose sight of the plight of those living through the yearslong war in Yemen, a Red Cross official said Friday, urging continued aid for the Middle East's poorest nation as the war in Ukraine grabs the world's attention.

Katharina Ritz, the International Committee of the Red Cross' head of delegation in Yemen, also said discussions continue over possible future prisoner swaps between the Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the country's exile government.