The holiday season is quickly approaching and Garrett’s Popcorn is offering new limited batch recipes and gift options, along with the return of fan favorites. Bob Sirott talked about the White Chocolate Caramelcrisp Mix, the Petite Tin Chocolate Trio, as well as the Frango Mints & Garrett Mix Gift Bundle. For more information, and to make a purchase go to GarrettPopcorn.Com.

Throughout the year, the team at Garrett supports nonprofit and community initiatives, and this holiday season is no different. In December, Garrett will once again donate $10,000 to Lurie Children’s Hospital, as well as bags of Garrett mix for the hospital workers.