Bob Sirott profiled in March edition of ‘Illinois Entertainer’

WGN Radio morning host Bob Sirott is the subject of the monthly media profile in the March edition of “Illinois Entertainer.”

The story looks back at Bob’s 50 year career, beginning as a weekend and fill-in host on WBBM-FM through a legendary run at WLS-AM. After some local and national TV work, the story says, “he feels like it’s all been leading up to this moment. The best job in Chicago. Morning man at WGN Radio.”

Bob adds some thoughts about his current WGN Radio job, saying, “They’ve allowed me to create the kind of show I’d listen to.”

Click here to read the full article on the Illinois Entertainer website.