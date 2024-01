Joyce Randolph, known for her role as Trixie Norton on ‘The Honeymooners,’ has died. She was 99. Bob Sirott, a longtime ‘Honeymooners’ fan, was heart-broken when he heard the news. He went into archives and dug up an interview he and Marianne Murciano did with Randolph back in 2014. He played part of that interview back today in order to pay tribute to one of his favorites.

To listen listen to the full interview: CLICK HERE.