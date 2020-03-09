Listen Now
Bob Sirott Full Show 03.09.20 | Happy National Napping Day

Since we lost an hour of sleep today, what better way than to celebrate National Napping Day? On this episode, we welcome Susan Spencer from CBS Sunday Morning to talk about her latest report on napping. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine talks about ways you can protect yourself from the coronavirus, including what foods to consume. The show continues with Eric Soderholm, Former MLB player, owner and founder of Soderworld, followed by Terry Savage, Financial Expert to discuss the global market plunge, as the effects of the coronavirus outbreak deepened over the weekend. Later Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Bob pays tribute to radio legend Clark Weber. 

