Bob Sirott Full Show 03.04.20 | Face The Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan on Super Tuesday Results

Today we talk with Face The Nations Margaret Brennan about Super Tuesday results. Coronavirus is still a big concern as cases of the virus continue to spread. We talk with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo about the latest on vaccines, and how to protect yourself from the virus. The show welcomes Shamus Toomey Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago in studio, and later Geoffrey Baer Host at WTTW talks about his new special, “L.” Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment Attorney Karen Conti has some legal updates on trending stories and Terry Savage talks about why the market lost its bounce.

Listen to the podcast here: