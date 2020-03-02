Bob Sirott Full Show 03.02.20 | Coronavirus: Recognizing Rumor from Reality

Passengers wearing masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting the new coronavirus, COVID-19, arrive on a flight from Italy at Guarulhos International Airport, in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 2, 2020. – The death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday. The virus has now infected more than 89,000, spread to over 60 countries and threatens to cause a global economic slowdown — after first emerging in China late last year. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

On this episode, the show starts with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman, followed by Orion Samuelson’s daily agriculture report. The Top 6 at 6 bring you up to speed with the latest stories, followed by Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine discussing coronavirus, and the shortage of physicians in Chicago. The show continues with Hypnotist, Shawn Mossel to introduce relaxing breathing exercises, and how to trick your subconsciousness into thinking better thoughts. Later, Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty joins the show to discuss the difference between coronavirus rumors and the reality of it all. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Author of ‘Entertaining Chicago,’ Neal Samors, takes us down Chicago’s memory lane…

