Bob Sirott Full Show 02.28.20 | Jim Peterik, Al Roker & A Toast to Bob Collins

Happy Friday!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, followed by Orion Samuelson’s daily agriculture report. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the news of the day, followed by “Mr. Fix it,” Lou Manfredini. Lieutenant David Haynes joins in studio to talk about some great restaurants to visit this weekend, and later Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest local news updates. WGN-TV legend Steve Sanders joins Bob on his last day as Chicago’s anchorman, and Al Roker talks about, participating in this years polar plunge, his time spent in Chicago, and how audiences for morning TV have grown since his early days on the Today show. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and the morning crew toast to Bob Collins. The show wraps up with the one and only, Jim Peterik in studio!

Listen to the podcast here: