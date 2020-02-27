Bob Sirott Full Show 02.27.20 | Survey Says Consumers Subscribe to More Than One Streaming Service, Find Out Why…,

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Mike Lowe, covering the latest on the Milwaukee shooting. Orion Samuelson has the agriculture report, and the Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news. Blackhawks player, Drake Caggiula joins the show, and later Jen Sabella Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest local news. According to a special edition of the Nielsen Total Audience Report, consumers are spending nearly one-fifth (19%) of their TV time streaming content, Social Media Expert, Scott Kleinberg joins the show to navigate things and talk about the social media component. Dean Richards has the entertainment report, and the show wraps up with entertainment-industry-powerhouse, Ron Onesti in studio and David Hochberg from Homeside Financial.

