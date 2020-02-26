Bob Sirott Full Show 02.26.20 | International Infectious Disease Expert Explains How to Protect Yourself from the Coronavirus

On this episode we are talking weather, coronavirus, and how to stay away from scams. The show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, followed by Jim Ryan, ABC News Correspondent covering last nights Democratic debate in North Carolina. WGN Meteorologist Mike Janssen has updates on weather conditions throughout the day, and Attorney Karen Conti joins the show to discuss Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, and the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant. Later, Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins the show to talk about some extremely local news. The coronavirus has taken the world by storm, but is it pandemic yet? Dr. Aileen Marty, professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine joins the show to discuss the warnings issued by the CDC on the coronavirus. Dean Richards has the latest entertainment news and Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau joins Bob in studio to discuss phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans into “donating” to a favorite candidate.

Listen to the podcast here: