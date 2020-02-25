Listen Now
Bob Sirott Full Show 02.25.20 | Michael Jordan Remembers Kobe Bryant in Touching Tribute

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge covering the lake shore flood warming, followed by Orion Samuelson’s agricultural report. Then the top 6 stories of the day bring you to speed with what you’ll need to know today, and later Dr. Hal Stewart joins the show to answer if the scent of a romantic partner can improve sleep.  Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Book Club Chicago has the latest local news, and Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton talks about the upcoming game against the Blues in St. Louis. The show continues with a full replay of Michael Jordan’s touching tribute to Kobe during the public memorial that took place yesterday at the Staples Center. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and the list of headliners for the Chicago Blues Festival 2020. The show wraps up with Financial Expert Terry Savage to discuss the market drop, and what to expect next.

