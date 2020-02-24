Bob Sirott Full Show 02.24.20 | Dr. Kevin Most, Ana Belaval & the Creator of Chicago PD

The warm weekend has officially come to an end with temperatures dropping and snow on the way…

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman followed by Orion Samuelson with the daily agriculture report. The show continues with the top 6 stories of the day and Dr. Kevin Most Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine discusses two hot topics about the never ending world of diet and weight loss and the concept of intermittent fasting and diet induced thermogenesis. Ana Belaval, “Around Town” reporter on WGN Morning News, talks about her own one-woman comedy show. “Reporting Live: I’m Ana Belaval” , and later Award-winning food writer, Mike Gebert joins Bob in studio. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Terry Savage talks about the stock market plunge this morning. The show wraps up with Creator of Chicago PD, Derek Haas to talk about what it’s like to run a show in Chicago, and Chicago PD’s 2-hour crossover debut on Wednesday February 26th on NBC 8pm-10pm.

Listen to the full podcast here: