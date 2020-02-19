Bob Sirott Full Show 02.19.20 | Blagojevich Reactions & Interim CPD Supt. In Studio

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 19: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at O’Hare International Airport following his release from prison on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Today President Trump commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat after Obama was elected president. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, covering peoples reactions to Rod Blagojevich’s return. Orion Samuelson has the latest agricultural report, followed by the Top 6 stories of the day including Rod Blagojevich’s Lawyer, Sam Adams Jr. Attorney at Conti Law, Karen Conti joins the show to discuss legal matters on the latest headlines. The show continues with Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, Washington Bureau Chief at the Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet, and Jack O’Callahan, former Blackhawks player. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and the show wraps up with CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck alongside Ald. Matt O’Shea to discuss the 6th annual pancake breakfast in support of “Get Behind the Vest,” and how Interim Supt. Beck plans to reorganize the Chicago Police Department and describes the ideal next top cop.

