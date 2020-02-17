Bob Sirott Full Show 02.17.20 | Facts You Didn't Know About U.S Presidents

Happy Presidents Day!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge, followed by Pulitzer Prize Author, Doris Kearns Goodwin. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine joins the show to talk about how electronics have a medical impact. The NBA All Star Game was full of great moments on Sunday night. Sports reporter, Mark Carman was there and joins the show to talk about some highlights of the big game. The show continues with Ron Romero, Founder and Chairman at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum and Dean Richards has the latest entertainment report. The show wraps up with Trash or Treasure – Scott Beatty owner of AU Sports Memorabilia gives listeners the value of their sports memorabilia.

Listen to the podcast here: