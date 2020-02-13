Bob Sirott Full Show 02.13.20 | Artis Gilmore, Steve Dahl & a Pulitzer Prize Winner

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, followed by Orions morning report. The top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news of the day, and WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Janssen keeps us alert on this morning hazardous weather commute. In honor of the NBA All-Star Weekend, Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore joins in studio. Plus Pulitzer-Prize-winning Author, Doris Kearns Goodwin talks about her latest miniseries, “Washington.” Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and the show wraps up with Chicago radio legend Steve Dahl.

