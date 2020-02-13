Bob Sirott Full Show 02.03.20 | Reactions to Super Bowl 54 & The Day The Music Died…

On this episode, the show starts off with Kelly Davis covering a fatal fire in Aurora, followed by the Top 6 at 6. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine has the latest updates on the coronavirus and what new research shows on life expectancy. Adam Hoge, Bears Insider joins the show to recap Super Bowl 54 and later, Bob Hale, former Chicago radio personality, talks about his connection with the day the music died. Dean Richards has the latest entertainment news and Gary Schotz, Marketing Expert, joins in studio to talk about Super Bowl Commercials. Did your favorite commercial make the winners list?

