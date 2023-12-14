Apple Chevrolet (8585 W. 159th Street in Tinley Park) held their annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive on December 9 and showcased an impressive haul of toys. WGN Radio listeners helped the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collect thousands of toys and send a huge message of hope to less fortunate Chicagoland children this holiday season.

  • Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano at Apple Chevy. (M. Murciano)
  • Santa with Bob and Marianne (M. Murciano)
  • With the US Marine Corps Reserve at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park (Apple Chevy)
  • Silverado loaded with toys (Apple Chevy)
  • Bikes and toys in the Apple Chevy showroom (Apple Chevy)
  • Lots of toys
  • Collecting toys for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots (Apple Chevy)
  • People coming to drop off toys (Apple Chevy
  • Cheese! (M. Murciano)
  • A good holiday to come for Chicagoland children (Apple Chevy)
  • At Apple Chevy (M. Murciano)
  • Another great toy drive at Apple Chevy! (Apple Chevy)

Recent Posts

Bob Sirott

Click for more