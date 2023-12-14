Apple Chevrolet (8585 W. 159th Street in Tinley Park) held their annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive on December 9 and showcased an impressive haul of toys. WGN Radio listeners helped the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collect thousands of toys and send a huge message of hope to less fortunate Chicagoland children this holiday season.
Bob Sirott at annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive at Apple Chevrolet
by: Sara Tieman
Posted:
Updated:
