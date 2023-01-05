Bob Odenkirk, Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” joins Bob Sirott to talk about growing up in Naperville, his college radio experiences, and why he veered away from stand-up comedy. He also discusses how he felt when he was offered the role of Saul Goodman and other actors he’s enjoyed working with. “Hollywood and Ivy” host Brigham Avery also joins in on the conversation to discuss an upcoming episode of the series featuring Odenkirk.

