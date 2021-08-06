Bob Costas on his new HBO show, the Cubs trading their stars, and whether he misses the Olympics

Ever since 1992, whether it be Summer or Winter Olympic Games, they always had one constant: Bob Costas. Costas “passed the baton” to Mike Tirico for the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Costas joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about whether he misses the Olympics, his time in Chicago broadcasting Cubs and Bulls games, and shared his thoughts on the Cubs trading organizational pillars: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant. Check out his new show: “Back on the Record with Bob Costas”, on HBO.
