Shamus Toomey of Block Club Chicago talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about Ernest Hemingway’s home going on the market, what do do with a community space in Uptown and Edgewater and FREE rides on the CTA this New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day.
Block Club Chicago: Hemingway’s Chicago Home on the Market, Red Line Community Space, FREE rides NYE on the CTA
by: Julian Saldierna
