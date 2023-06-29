Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson joined Bob Sirott to talk about the team’s number one draft pick, Connor Bedard. Kyle discusses day two of the draft and the upcoming Blackhawks schedule. Plus, Kyle talks about going viral after “bamboozling” podcasters in Nashville.
