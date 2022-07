Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan joins Bob Sirott to talk about the livestream benefit for Highland Park that he’ll be hosting on The Smashing Pumpkins’ YouTube page on Wednesday, July 27th. He also discusses who will be joining him, how the foundation will help the Highland Park shooting victims, and what he loves the most about his community.

To watch the benefit and make a donation, click the link to the trailer for Together and Together Again.