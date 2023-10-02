Original member of The Righteous brothers Bill Medley joins Bob Sirott to discuss whether or not he would change anything about the hit song “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and what it was like working with Phil Spector. He also explains why he initially turned down an opportunity to record “(I’ve Had) Time of My Life” from “Dirty Dancing,” working with Bucky Heard, his relationship with Elvis Presley, and remembering Bobby Hatfield.

