Best “Long Gone Summer” quote may have come after it aired

Home run sluggers Sammy Sosa (21), of the Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire (25) talk for a moment at first base after Sosa singled in the second inning, Friday, May 28, 1999, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. This is the first meeting of the two since last year’s record-breaking season. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)

Just a few weeks removed from being glued to ESPN programming while they played “The Last Dance” in two-hour increments for five weeks, Chicagoans again found themselves parked in front of the TV Sunday night for the premiere of “Long Gone Summer.” The film tells the story of the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, how it helped put baseball back on the map, and the role performance enhancing drugs played during that era. The Chicago Tribune’s lead sports columnist and the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Paul Sullivan, was featured prominently in the “30 for 30” film. He joined the Bob Sirott Show to share his thoughts on the final product, and the comments Sosa not only made in the documentary, but also what he said afterwards on “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.”