Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink filling in for John Williams

Best “Long Gone Summer” quote may have come after it aired

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Home run sluggers Sammy Sosa (21), of the Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire (25) talk for a moment at first base after Sosa singled in the second inning, Friday, May 28, 1999, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. This is the first meeting of the two since last year’s record-breaking season. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)

Just a few weeks removed from being glued to ESPN programming while they played “The Last Dance” in two-hour increments for five weeks, Chicagoans again found themselves parked in front of the TV Sunday night for the premiere of “Long Gone Summer.” The film tells the story of the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, how it helped put baseball back on the map, and the role performance enhancing drugs played during that era. The Chicago Tribune’s lead sports columnist and the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Paul Sullivan, was featured prominently in the “30 for 30” film. He joined the Bob Sirott Show to share his thoughts on the final product, and the comments Sosa not only made in the documentary, but also what he said afterwards on “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.”

Share this story

Follow us on Twitter

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular