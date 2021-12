New York, UNITED STATES: Bagels on display at Katz’s Delicatessen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, 28 June 2007, at in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the Chicago bagel revolution and the top ten bagels in the city!

Number 3 is Tilly Bagel Shop and at number 2 is Sugargoat by Stephanie Izard. At number 1 you have Mindy’s Bakery located at 1747 N Damen Ave. Their sourdough bagel offers a crunch from the crust and a tender and chewy middle.