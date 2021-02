FILE – In this Nov. 10, 1993 file photo, The “60 Minutes” team, from left, Andy Rooney, Morley Safer, Steve Kroft, Mike Wallace, executive producer Don Hewitt, Lesley Stahl, and Ed Bradley pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York celebrating their 25th anniversary. CBS says Kroft, 73, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday’s season finale. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)