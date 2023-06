WGN Radio’s Dane Neal joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, along with the El Bandito Yankee Tequila Co-Founder Chris Chelios and Chris Pacelli of Al’s #1 Italian Beef family. They talk about this weekend’s Beef & Banditos event and Stanley Cup Final on WGN Radio. They also shared details about who will be at the event and how to purchase tickets.

To purchase tickets for the event, click the following link: Beef & Banditos Event Tickets