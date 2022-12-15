President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss why you should be cautious when buying handmade gifts online and the increase in tech support scams. He also shares details about scam emails that claim they’re from PayPal.
Be cautious when buying handmade gifts this holiday season
by: Hayley Boyd
