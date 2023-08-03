President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to talk about ticket scams for upcoming events, like Lollapalooza and Bruce Springsteen, and back-to-school shopping scams. He also discusses Google Voice scams, why you should use your forgotten gift cards, and where to go for your legitimate credit report.
Be cautious of Lollapalooza and Bruce Springsteen ticket scams
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
