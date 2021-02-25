BBB Scam Alert: Thawing Conditions Bring Bad Contractors out of Hibernation

Icicles are seen hanging from the roof of a building in the village of Altenberg, eastern Germany on, February 10, 2021. – Snowfall, heavy gusts of wind and sub-zero temperatures in north and western Germany have caused interruptions of travel. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

With the warmer temperatures hitting Chicago, and the Northern Illinois region immediately after weeks of cold temperatures, Steve Bernas, the President of the Better Business Bureau, joined Bob Sirott to warn consumers to use caution when hiring someone to inspect or remove snow from your roof.

BBB Tips – If you need snow-clearing services:

To find reputable contractors, visit the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org

Ask for references

Always check their ratings and reviews on BBB.org

Be extremely Leary of anyone reaching out to you unsolicited

Never pay cash up front or sign a contract until you have time to review the company

Never let anyone inside of your home with fully checking their background and discussing it with trusted neighbors or family.

Make sure the company inspecting or doing any work on your roof has the proper licenses and insurance in the event anyone is ed.

Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000.

Report any scam attempts the BBB’s Scam Tracker.