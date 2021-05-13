BBB Scam Alert: Fake concert and sports tickets sales & more

Steve Bernas, President & CEO Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest scams. He talks about fake concert and sports tickets sales, and tips on how to avoid future scams.
