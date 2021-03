The Chicago Cubs take the field for their first Cactus League game this afternoon. Tomorrow, the hometown announcers, Jon 'Boog' Sciambi and Jim Deshaies, make their spring debuts on the Marquee Sports Network. 'Boog' joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about what he's looking forward to most.

Marquee Sports Network will broadcast 13 Spring Training games from Sloan Park. Get the full TV schedule available on MarqueeSportsNetwork.Com.